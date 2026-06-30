Venezuela Quakes: Rising Anger Amid Relief Efforts
Venezuela faces rising frustration as aid and government response lag after twin earthquakes. In El Junquito, limited official presence compels residents to rely on community support. The disaster has resulted in significant destruction, increased death tolls, and international aid mobilization amid ongoing challenges.
In the aftermath of last week's deadly twin earthquakes, frustration is mounting in Venezuela due to a perceived lack of aid and government response. Residents in hard-hit areas like El Junquito are expressing dissatisfaction and calling for official action.
Despite significant damage to infrastructure, including in El Junquito's commercial center, affected communities are largely relying on each other for support. The frustration is further fueled by rising death tolls and ongoing challenges in relocation and rebuilding efforts.
Globally, over 30 nations have extended support by sending rescue workers and supplies. Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities push back against rumors and emphasize the importance of relying on official information.