Markets Surge as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease

U.S. markets closed significantly higher on Monday, as easing tensions between the United States and Iran allowed investor focus to shift towards upcoming earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high after a turbulent weekend threatened U.S.-Iran relations.

The weekend hostilities did not deter investor confidence, with major technology shares leading a market rebound. This positive sentiment was also driven by news that U.S. and Iranian officials would convene in Doha to discuss an interim peace deal.

Significant gains were noted in the S&P 500, as communications services outperformed with Comcast's spinoff plans. Additionally, SpaceX's upcoming inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 further buoyed market enthusiasm. Analysts expect quarter-end portfolio adjustments to have contributed to Monday's rally.