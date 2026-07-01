Kim Dotcom's Battle: A Step Closer to U.S. Extradition
Kim Dotcom has lost his latest appeal against extradition to the U.S. where he faces charges related to Megaupload. The fight has been ongoing since 2012 after an FBI raid on his New Zealand home. Born in Germany, Dotcom has New Zealand residency.
Kim Dotcom has suffered a significant setback, losing his latest appeal against extradition to the United States. The internet entrepreneur is facing several charges concerning his role in the now-defunct file-sharing platform, Megaupload.
Dotcom, originally from Germany but now a resident of New Zealand, has been embroiled in a legal tug-of-war since 2012. His peaceful life in the Auckland mansion he once called home was upended by an FBI-orchestrated raid, which sparked international legal proceedings.
Wednesday's court decision pushes Dotcom a step closer to facing trial in the U.S., adding another chapter to his lengthy and high-profile extradition saga.