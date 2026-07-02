Court Ruling Shock: Increased Sentences in Teen Rape Conviction

Two British Teenage Boys Who Were Initially Spared Custodial Sentences After Being Convicted Of Rape Were Ordered On Thursday To Serve Four Years Detention By Londons Court Of Appeal

In a significant legal reversal, London's Court of Appeal has increased the sentences of two teenage boys convicted of rape. The original, more lenient sentences sparked both public outrage and political debate.

Following these events, Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated his support for reviewing the original decision, with the attorney general subsequently referring the case to the Court of Appeal. The attacks, which occurred in southern England in late 2024 and early 2025, were particularly heinous due to the recording of indecent images.

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, leading the panel, ruled that the nature of the offenses demanded a custodial sentence. One of the offenders will serve an 18-month youth rehabilitation order, as the court acknowledged his young age and difficulties in understanding his actions.