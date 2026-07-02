Semi Radradra Returns: Fiji Prepares for Wales Showdown

Fiji has announced the return of Semi Radradra for their first test against Wales in over 18 months, leading to nine changes in their lineup ahead of the Nations Championship match. The team includes a mix of experienced and emerging players, ready to take on the challenging match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiji Have Recalled Semi Radradra For A First Test Outing In More Than Months Among Nine Changes To The Lineup From Their Last International For Saturdays Nations Championship Clash Against Wales Team Salesi Rayasi | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:58 IST
Semi Radradra Returns: Fiji Prepares for Wales Showdown

Fiji is set to reintroduce star player Semi Radradra in the upcoming Nations Championship against Wales, marking his first test appearance in more than 18 months. This major move is part of nine changes to their lineup, signaling a strategic shake-up.

The return of Radradra, alongside other notable names like Josua Tuisova and captain Tevita Ikanivere, indicates Fiji's preparation to field a competitive team. This decision creates anticipation for Saturday’s matchup, as fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the adjustments play out.

The team, led by captain Ikanivere, shows a blend of veterans and new talents, including several key players in vital positions. The side is poised to challenge Wales with a refreshed and dynamic strategy, emphasizing both experience and fresh energy on the field.

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