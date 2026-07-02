Market Dynamics: Nascent Jobs Report and Tech Stocks' Slump

The Nasdaq And Sp Fell On Thursday As Technology Shares Slipped For A Second Day

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both declined on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of losses in technology stocks. This drop comes as the U.S. jobs report revealed a softer-than-expected increase in employment, temporarily reducing apprehensions that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index saw a sharp 6.7% drop as investors cashed in on high valuations in the chipmaker sector. Market heavyweight Tesla also experienced a significant decline of 7.8%, despite exceeding second-quarter delivery estimates.

Oil prices slid over 1% to a four-month low following positive diplomatic developments between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones achieved its fourth consecutive weekly gain, suggesting economic resilience amid ongoing challenges.