Market Dynamics: Nascent Jobs Report and Tech Stocks' Slump

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 dipped due to a second day of declines in technology stocks, while a lower-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns over potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Semiconductor stocks experienced significant losses. Oil prices fell amid diplomatic progress between Iran and the U.S., impacting markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nasdaq And Sp Fell On Thursday As Technology Shares Slipped For A Second Day | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:59 IST
Market Dynamics: Nascent Jobs Report and Tech Stocks' Slump
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The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both declined on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of losses in technology stocks. This drop comes as the U.S. jobs report revealed a softer-than-expected increase in employment, temporarily reducing apprehensions that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index saw a sharp 6.7% drop as investors cashed in on high valuations in the chipmaker sector. Market heavyweight Tesla also experienced a significant decline of 7.8%, despite exceeding second-quarter delivery estimates.

Oil prices slid over 1% to a four-month low following positive diplomatic developments between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones achieved its fourth consecutive weekly gain, suggesting economic resilience amid ongoing challenges.

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