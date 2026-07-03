Thrilling Matches Mark Day Four at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Lehechka Takes Down Molcan Czech Th Seed Jiri Lehecka Eased Past Slovakias Alex Molcan Cobolli To Face Khachanov Next French Open Finalist Flavio Cobolli Beat James Duckworth

Day four of Wimbledon offered a spectacle of thrilling tennis matches, drawing fans from around the world. Highlights included the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka, the 13th seed, who comfortably defeated Slovakia's Alex Molcan with a straight-set victory.

Flavio Cobolli, a standout at the French Open, prevailed over James Duckworth after four sets, setting up a compelling third-round match against the 19th seed, Karen Khachanov. Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist, triumphed over Sofia Kenin in a tense American matchup, advancing to face Madison Keys.

Other notable victories were achieved by Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who fought back against Anna Blinkova, and Filipino Alexandra Eala, who clinched a win over Maya Joint. Jan-Lennard Struff demonstrated stamina in a lengthy match against Brandon Nakashima, while Alex de Minaur dominated Adrian Mannarino, advancing to the next round with ease.