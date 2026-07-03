US Move to Withdraw Support Sparks Concerns for Somalia's Peace Mission

The U.S. plans to stop supporting the African Union's peacekeeping mission in Somalia beyond this year, jeopardizing its operations. The mission is crucial in backing Somalia's government against al-Shabaab militants, but relies heavily on U.N. support for essential logistics and funding, which is now at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Has Said It Will Prevent The United Nations From Supporting An African Union Peacekeeping Mission In Somalia Starting Next Year | Updated: 03-07-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 01:08 IST
US Move to Withdraw Support Sparks Concerns for Somalia's Peace Mission
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The United States has announced it will cease its support for the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia next year, as revealed in two documents, posing a significant risk to its operations.

The mission, involving nearly 12,000 troops, supports the fragile Somali government against al-Shabaab militants, who threaten the capital and control areas in southern and central Somalia. The mission, known as the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), heavily depends on U.N. logistical and financial support for sustenance.

Despite frustration with Somalia's political struggles, the U.S. will permit the renewal of the AU mission's mandate but will oppose extensions with U.N. logistical support. This decision could severely impact the mission’s logistical and financial positioning, causing uncertainty over its continuation without new backing.

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