Otago Wind Farm Expansion Wins Fast-Track Approval

The New Zealand Government has granted fast-track approval for the expansion of the Māhinerangi Wind Farm in Otago, marking another step in the country's effort to strengthen renewable energy production and improve electricity security.

The project is the 26th to receive approval under the fast-track consenting process and the sixth renewable energy development to move ahead through the scheme. Tararua Wind Power Limited submitted its application in November 2025 to expand the existing wind farm, located about 50 kilometres west of Dunedin and five kilometres north of Lake Māhinerangi. The independent expert panel completed its assessment in just four and a half months.

Expansion will deliver more clean power and energy storage

The approved Stage 2 development, known as Puke Kapo Hau, will build on the wind farm that has been operating since 2011. The expansion includes the installation of around 44 new wind turbines, a new 110kV transmission line, a substation, and a 60MW battery energy storage system capable of supplying electricity for up to two hours during periods of high demand.

Once completed, the expanded wind farm is expected to deliver an installed generation capacity of up to 190 megawatts while producing about 550 gigawatt-hours of electricity every year. That level of output is enough to supply the annual electricity needs of approximately 68,000 homes, making it one of the significant renewable energy investments planned for the region.

Investment expected to boost Otago and energy security

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the project represents a major investment in Otago that will support economic growth while helping New Zealand move towards a more secure and sustainable energy system. He said the fast-track process is designed to speed up nationally important infrastructure projects, attract investment, strengthen regional economies, and create opportunities for local communities.

Energy Minister Simon Watts said the Government remains focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and reliable electricity for New Zealanders. He said increasing renewable generation through faster consenting processes is an important part of improving energy supply, reducing pressure on electricity prices, and building a more dependable national power system for the future.