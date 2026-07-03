NATO Summit: Europeans Aim to Strengthen Defense Amid U.S. Tensions

Next week in Ankara, NATO leaders will convene to discuss increasing defense spending as European countries strive to support the alliance amid a backdrop of U.S. commitment reductions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of enhancing military capabilities, with plans to formalize significant arms deals to deter Russian threats and continue supporting Ukraine.

As tensions persist over past U.S. actions, including troop withdrawals and the Iran conflict, European leaders hope to manage transatlantic disagreements and maintain a stable summit dynamic.