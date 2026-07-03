Flight Attendants Caught in International Drug Smuggling Scandal

The unexpected solicitation of a flight attendant in Bangkok sheds light on a larger narcotics issue as drug smugglers exploit airline staff to move illicit substances. The message, from an unknown account, proposed carrying drugs to Australia, echoing a recent scandal involving a Thai Airways attendant.

Authorities have intervened, with Thailand's ONCB identifying social media accounts designed to recruit unsuspecting couriers. As stricter rules are enforced, employees and authorities alike are caught in a web of international drug trafficking linked to Myanmar's booming opium production.

According to police reports, five additional drug consignments were intercepted, preventing over 24 kilograms of heroin from entering Australia. Thai officials remain committed to dismantling networks exploiting air and courier routes for drug transport, coordinating efforts with global agencies.