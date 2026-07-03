India's Auto Boom: Robust Demand Amid Margin Pressures

India's automobile industry is entering FY27 with promising signs of demand bolstered across various vehicle segments, despite potential challenges in profit margins during the year's initial half. According to a recent report from Antique Stock Broking, the industry can expect an improvement in profitability as the fiscal year progresses.

The report highlights a flourishing market, especially in premium passenger vehicles, with domestic wholesale figures showing significant year-on-year growth across passenger, commercial vehicles, and tractors. Notably, commercial vehicle sales marked a 30% increase in June, illustrating the sector's strength.

As geopolitical tensions ease, export demand is forecasted to rise, further benefiting manufacturers. While Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reported remarkable growth in June, Hyundai faced challenges due to unforeseen production disruptions. Meanwhile, electric vehicles are witnessing substantial retail growth, suggesting a steady shift towards sustainable mobility in India.