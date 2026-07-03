Monaco Mystery: Suspected Bomber's International Pursuit

A woman suspected of bombing that injured three people in Monaco has been spotted in Germany. Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and son were hurt in the attack. The suspect fled to France and is the subject of an international arrest warrant and Interpol Red Notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Authorities Suspect A Woman Of Being The Bomber Who Injured Three People With An Explosive Device In Monaco On Monday | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:29 IST
Monaco Mystery: Suspected Bomber's International Pursuit
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Authorities are on high alert as they hunt for a woman suspected of orchestrating a bombing in Monaco that injured three individuals. The incident, which took place on Monday, has taken an international turn with the suspect reportedly sighted in Germany.

Earlier reports confirmed that the injured parties are Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and his son. CCTV footage captured the suspect, donned in a dark bucket hat and top, fleeing the scene and crossing into France, where there are no border checks with Monaco.

In response, authorities have issued an arrest warrant and requested Interpol's assistance to track and provisionally apprehend the suspect. Further updates from the Monaco prosecutor's office are expected soon, providing more clarity in this unfolding investigation.

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