Monaco Mystery: Suspected Bomber's International Pursuit

Authorities Suspect A Woman Of Being The Bomber Who Injured Three People With An Explosive Device In Monaco On Monday

Authorities are on high alert as they hunt for a woman suspected of orchestrating a bombing in Monaco that injured three individuals. The incident, which took place on Monday, has taken an international turn with the suspect reportedly sighted in Germany.

Earlier reports confirmed that the injured parties are Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and his son. CCTV footage captured the suspect, donned in a dark bucket hat and top, fleeing the scene and crossing into France, where there are no border checks with Monaco.

In response, authorities have issued an arrest warrant and requested Interpol's assistance to track and provisionally apprehend the suspect. Further updates from the Monaco prosecutor's office are expected soon, providing more clarity in this unfolding investigation.