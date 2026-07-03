AtkinsRealis Eyes Turkish Nuclear Venture

Canadas Atkinsrealis Anticipates That Turkey Will Complete An Early Review Of Its Candu Reactors Following An Information Exchange Later This Summer

Canada's AtkinsRealis is gearing up for potential negotiations with Turkey over a nuclear plant after concluding an information exchange expected this summer, according to a senior company official.

With Russia's Rosatom already constructing Turkey's first nuclear plant, Ankara is collaborating with South Korea's KEPCO and China's SPIC for its next two projects. The entry of AtkinsRealis marks the latest bid from international firms vying for involvement in Turkey's burgeoning nuclear energy sector.

The company's memorandum of understanding with Turkish state plant operator TUNAS reflects its intent to assess the feasibility of CANDU reactor technology. Following site visits to Romania and Canada by Turkish ministers, AtkinsRealis is working diligently to furnish TUNAS with comprehensive data for informed decision-making.