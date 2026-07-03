AtkinsRealis Eyes Turkish Nuclear Venture

AtkinsRealis is preparing for potential discussions with Turkey for a nuclear plant bid. Following an information exchange, Turkey may review its CANDU reactors. As AtkinsRealis joins other contenders like South Korea's KEPCO and China's SPIC, they are poised to address Turkey's 2035 nuclear energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Atkinsrealis Anticipates That Turkey Will Complete An Early Review Of Its Candu Reactors Following An Information Exchange Later This Summer | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:30 IST
AtkinsRealis Eyes Turkish Nuclear Venture

Canada's AtkinsRealis is gearing up for potential negotiations with Turkey over a nuclear plant after concluding an information exchange expected this summer, according to a senior company official.

With Russia's Rosatom already constructing Turkey's first nuclear plant, Ankara is collaborating with South Korea's KEPCO and China's SPIC for its next two projects. The entry of AtkinsRealis marks the latest bid from international firms vying for involvement in Turkey's burgeoning nuclear energy sector.

The company's memorandum of understanding with Turkish state plant operator TUNAS reflects its intent to assess the feasibility of CANDU reactor technology. Following site visits to Romania and Canada by Turkish ministers, AtkinsRealis is working diligently to furnish TUNAS with comprehensive data for informed decision-making.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026