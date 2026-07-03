Georgia Stanway Joins Arsenal to Propel Women’s Soccer Forward

Georgia Stanway has transferred to Arsenal on a free deal after a successful tenure at Bayern Munich. The English midfielder returns to her home country, bringing with her an impressive record of trophies and goals. Stanway is excited to join Arsenal to bolster its women's football ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgia Stanway Has Signed For Arsenal On A Free Transfer After The Midfielders Fouryear Spell At Bayern Munich Came To An End | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:39 IST
Georgia Stanway Joins Arsenal to Propel Women’s Soccer Forward

Georgia Stanway has made headlines by sealing a free transfer to Arsenal, as announced by the English club on Friday. Ending a successful four-year chapter at Bayern Munich, the prolific midfielder returns to England, having adorned her career with four Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, and two German Super Cups.

During her stint with Bayern, Stanway netted 32 goals in 128 appearances. Her previous career at Manchester City from 2022 saw her make 186 appearances, accumulating 67 goals and earning numerous accolades, including one Women's Super League (WSL) title, three FA Cups, and three League Cups.

In an official statement, the 27-year-old shared her enthusiasm, saying, “It’s an unbelievable feeling and I'm so proud to be joining Arsenal. This is a massive club steering women's football to unprecedented heights, and I'm eager to contribute.” Arsenal is looking to improve upon their second-place finish from last season, trailing Manchester City by just four points.

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