Settlers Seize Home Before Completion in the West Bank

Palestinian Mohammad Salameh Was Building A Home For His Family In The Israelioccupied West Bank

In a heart-wrenching incident underscoring the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, Palestinian Mohammad Salameh's family home was seized by Israeli settlers before its completion. The property, situated in the Israeli-occupied territory, was intended for Salameh’s recently engaged son to begin his married life.

Video footage verified by Reuters revealed settlers overtaking the two-story structure. Despite Salameh's appeals, Israeli military and police have not intervened. The home, like others in this contested region, is surrounded by Israeli settlements that have expanded under current governmental policies.

The seizure represents rising settler aggression, which has seen a 130% increase in attacks on Palestinian land, according to the U.N. Residents fear further escalations, while international bodies continue to condemn settlement activities in the disputed West Bank.