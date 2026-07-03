CSIR-NCL Unveils Modern Skill Development Centre in Pune

CSIR–National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) in Pune has opened a newly renovated Skill Development Center that brings advanced training infrastructure under one roof, strengthening its efforts to prepare students, researchers, and professionals for the changing needs of science-driven industries.

New facility brings advanced training under one roof

The upgraded centre was inaugurated by CSIR-NCL Director Dr. Ashish Lele in the presence of Dr. Vinay Kumar, Nodal Scientist for the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative (CSIR-HRDC, Ghaziabad). Representatives from Envalior, which supported the modernization through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, also attended the event along with NCL Skill Nodal Officer Dr. Rajesh Gonnade and Controller of Administration Mrs. Kanika Goel.

The renovated centre has been designed as a dedicated hub for all skill development and technical training activities at the laboratory. By bringing these programmes together in a single, modern space, the institute expects to improve the quality of practical learning while creating a more streamlined training environment for participants.

The facility includes smart classrooms fitted with interactive displays, a digital podium, a dedicated computer classroom, a digitally equipped conference room, analytical laboratories, and a centralized office to coordinate Skill Development Programme (SDP) activities.

Focus remains on industry-ready scientific talent

CSIR-NCL runs its Skill Development Programme under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Integrated Skill Initiative, which seeks to build a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of both existing and emerging industries.

The programme combines the laboratory's scientific expertise with its research infrastructure to provide hands-on training in areas aligned with the institute's core strengths. The emphasis is on practical learning that helps participants develop technical capabilities valued across industrial and research sectors.

According to the institute, the modernized infrastructure will support high-end training that strengthens the national skill ecosystem while helping bridge the gap between laboratory knowledge and industrial applications.

Better infrastructure expected to boost innovation

Speaking at the inauguration, Director Dr. Ashish Lele said the upgraded facilities would provide trainees with valuable exposure to specialized scientific instruments, improve industrial competency, and encourage innovation through practical experience.

Chief Guest Dr. Vinay Kumar praised the new centre, describing it as an important step that supports the objectives of the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative. He said the advanced infrastructure reflects the national effort to strengthen scientific skills and build long-term technological capacity across the country.

With the new Skill Development Center now operational, CSIR-NCL expects to expand its training capabilities and create more opportunities for learners to gain practical expertise using modern scientific equipment in a professional research environment.