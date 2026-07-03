EU Sanctions Scientists Linked to Navalny Poisoning

The EU has imposed sanctions on six individuals, mainly scientists and researchers, alleged to have developed the toxin responsible for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's poisoning. The toxin, found in poison dart frogs and not naturally in Russia, led to an asset freeze and travel ban for those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Council Of The Eu Said It Had Issued Sanctions Against Six People Most Of Whom Were Scientists And Researchers Who Were Involved In The Development Of The Toxin That Caused The Death Of Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny The Eu Said The People Were Involved With The Development Of Chemical Weapons | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:31 IST
EU Sanctions Scientists Linked to Navalny Poisoning
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The European Union has imposed sanctions on six individuals, most of whom are scientists and researchers, for their alleged involvement in developing the toxin that caused the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The EU identified these individuals as participants in the creation of chemical weapons, specifically epibatidine, which were detected in samples from Navalny's body after his death. Notably, this toxin naturally occurs in poison dart frogs in South America, not Russia.

In response, Russia has called on European nations accusing Moscow to provide concrete evidence to back up their claims. Those listed under the EU's sanctions face asset freezes and travel bans within the EU.

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