Om Birla Urges Bengal MLAs to Lead Through Constructive Debate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on newly elected Members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to strengthen democratic traditions through informed law-making, meaningful debate, and responsible governance, urging them to focus on practical solutions that improve people's lives.

Speaker stresses responsibility beyond constituencies

Addressing a two-day Orientation Programme for newly elected MLAs in Kolkata, Birla said elected representatives are entrusted with the hopes and aspirations of the people and must uphold that responsibility through thoughtful participation in the legislative process.

He reminded legislators that while they represent individual constituencies, they also carry the responsibility of contributing to the overall development of West Bengal. Every law, debate, and policy decision, he said, should be guided by public welfare and aimed at solving real challenges faced by citizens.

Congratulating the newly elected members, Birla said the public has placed immense trust in them and expects leadership that is accountable, responsive, and committed to the long-term interests of the State.

Constructive debate and continuous learning encouraged

Birla said healthy criticism remains an important part of democracy, but legislative discussions should move beyond pointing out problems and instead present workable solutions supported by facts, research, and sound reasoning. He encouraged legislators to remain lifelong learners by studying previous debates, landmark laws, and parliamentary best practices from India and abroad. According to him, continuous learning and openness to new ideas help public representatives become more effective lawmakers.

Highlighting the presence of many first-time and young legislators in the Assembly, Birla described it as an opportunity to introduce fresh ideas and innovative approaches to governance. He also welcomed the increasing participation of women in public life and advised members to spend as much time as possible inside the Assembly, listening to debates even when they are not scheduled to speak, as this helps develop a deeper understanding of legislative functioning.

Bengal's legacy and technology can shape future governance

Birla said the decisions taken by the current Assembly will influence future generations and urged members to discharge their constitutional responsibilities with integrity, wisdom, and a long-term vision. He added that lawmakers must remain the voice of the poor and marginalised while ensuring effective oversight of government and people-centred policymaking.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the growing role of digital technology in legislative work, encouraging members to use platforms such as Digital Sansad to access parliamentary debates, policy documents, and legislative best practices from across the country.

Reflecting on West Bengal's rich intellectual and cultural heritage, Birla recalled the contributions of leaders including Raja Rammohan Roy, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He expressed confidence that the State could once again emerge as a leading centre of culture, innovation, education, and economic progress while contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The two-day programme, organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in collaboration with the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, includes sessions on legislative procedures, parliamentary ethics, committee systems, financial business, executive accountability, and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). It will conclude on 4 July 2026 with a valedictory address by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi.