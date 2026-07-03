Kiren Rijiju Joins Parliamentary Practice Programme in Kolkata

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the inauguration of a Parliamentary Practice and Procedure Orientation in Kolkata. The event, organized for West Bengal's newly elected assembly members, features discussions led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, aiming to boost legislative skills and parliamentary understanding over its two-day span.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:10 IST
Kiren Rijiju Joins Parliamentary Practice Programme in Kolkata
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju arrives in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Kolkata to participate in the inaugural ceremony of a significant orientation programme focusing on 'Parliamentary Practice & Procedure.' This event is being staged at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata.

The programme, set to last two days, intends to instruct newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It was officially launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 3. Key figures such as West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and the Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee graced the opening session with their presence.

The format includes a welcome address from West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, along with a vote of thanks from the State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Shankar Ghosh. The programme offers technical sessions covering topics like legislative effectiveness, executive accountability, the committee system, and parliamentary privileges. Featuring seasoned MPs and constitutional experts, the gathering stands as a firm platform for idea exchange and enhancing democratic governance practices. The event closes on July 4, highlighted by a valedictory address from West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, attended by dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.

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