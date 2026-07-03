West Bengal Legislators Urged to Innovate for Viksit Bharat Vision

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on newly elected West Bengal legislators to uphold democratic values and innovate for a developed state, key to India's 2047 vision. Emphasizing West Bengal's historic contributions, he urged collaboration across political lines and the adoption of innovative approaches in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:56 IST
West Bengal Legislators Urged to Innovate for Viksit Bharat Vision
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has addressed the newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, urging them to uphold democratic traditions and innovate to fulfill state aspirations. Birla emphasized the importance of developing West Bengal to achieve the nationwide vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 during the Assembly's orientation program.

Highlighting the state's historical legacy, Birla pointed out West Bengal's significant role in India's social reform movements and freedom struggle. He encouraged the legislators not only to learn from seasoned members but also to preserve the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. Innovation in governance and openness to new ideas were key points in his address.

Birla stressed the essential role of technology in modern governance, urging MLAs to stay updated with digital advancements to meet emerging challenges effectively. He called for active participation in legislative proceedings, focusing on constructive dialogue and understanding various perspectives to address issues, especially for marginalized communities. The session, part of an orientation by PRIDE, will conclude with an address by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi.

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