West Bengal Legislators Urged to Innovate for Viksit Bharat Vision

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has addressed the newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, urging them to uphold democratic traditions and innovate to fulfill state aspirations. Birla emphasized the importance of developing West Bengal to achieve the nationwide vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 during the Assembly's orientation program.

Highlighting the state's historical legacy, Birla pointed out West Bengal's significant role in India's social reform movements and freedom struggle. He encouraged the legislators not only to learn from seasoned members but also to preserve the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. Innovation in governance and openness to new ideas were key points in his address.

Birla stressed the essential role of technology in modern governance, urging MLAs to stay updated with digital advancements to meet emerging challenges effectively. He called for active participation in legislative proceedings, focusing on constructive dialogue and understanding various perspectives to address issues, especially for marginalized communities. The session, part of an orientation by PRIDE, will conclude with an address by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi.