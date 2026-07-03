Om Birla Urges Focus on Solutions as West Bengal MLAs Begin New Term

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed newly-elected West Bengal MLAs, stressing the need for solution-oriented discussions. Highlighting demographic shifts, he urged decorum and development-focused initiatives. Leaders like Roopa Ganguly echoed calls for modernization, while diverse party voices underscored the significance of transparent governance and seasoned parliamentary training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:26 IST
Om Birla Urges Focus on Solutions as West Bengal MLAs Begin New Term
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs of the West Bengal State Assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for constructive 'solutions' over 'criticism'. Highlighting the assembly's historic demographic shift, Birla called on legislators to meet the heightened public expectations.

The speaker noted that the assembly includes 181 first-time MLAs and 194 members aged between 25 and 55. As representatives of the state's collective aspirations, he urged them to uphold parliamentary traditions and focus on solutions-driven debates for state development. The program featured cross-party participation aimed at acquainting first-time lawmakers with legislative procedures.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly advocated for Assembly modernization to boost transparency, lamenting past systems that left both opposition and public uninformed about legislative activities. Adding to the discourse, diverse voices from parties including the Trinamool Congress underscored the need for transparent governance and effective legislative participation.

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