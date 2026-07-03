Colombia's Coca Eradication Plan: A Presidential Conversation

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Colombia's progress in reducing coca cultivation during a phone call. Colombia reported reaching its target of eradicating 30,000 hectares under a voluntary program, as comfirmed by an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro And Us President Donald Trump Held A Phone Call On Friday Focused On Colombias Efforts To Reduce Coca Cultivation | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:20 IST
Colombia's Coca Eradication Plan: A Presidential Conversation

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Colombia's ongoing efforts to curb coca cultivation. The dialogue, held over a phone call on Friday, underscored both nations' commitments to combat the illegal drug trade.

The Colombian government confidently announced it had successfully met a targeted reduction of approximately 30,000 hectares of coca crops, a key milestone in its strategic voluntary eradication program. This achievement reflects Colombia's dedication to confronting the challenges surrounding cocaine production.

The conversation, described in a statement released by the Colombian government, highlights the international cooperation and mutual goals to combat narcotrafficking, as well as addressing the broader implications for regional security and stability.

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