Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro And Us President Donald Trump Held A Phone Call On Friday Focused On Colombias Efforts To Reduce Coca Cultivation

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Colombia's ongoing efforts to curb coca cultivation. The dialogue, held over a phone call on Friday, underscored both nations' commitments to combat the illegal drug trade.

The Colombian government confidently announced it had successfully met a targeted reduction of approximately 30,000 hectares of coca crops, a key milestone in its strategic voluntary eradication program. This achievement reflects Colombia's dedication to confronting the challenges surrounding cocaine production.

The conversation, described in a statement released by the Colombian government, highlights the international cooperation and mutual goals to combat narcotrafficking, as well as addressing the broader implications for regional security and stability.