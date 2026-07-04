PJM's Energy Supply Challenge: A Looming Power Dilemma

PJM, the largest U.S. power grid, announced it can no longer meet expected energy requirements. It plans to implement measures for utilities to reduce demand in the Mid-Atlantic, South, and Washington, D.C., areas, affecting around 67 million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Largest Us Power Grid | Updated: 04-07-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 00:01 IST
PJM's Energy Supply Challenge: A Looming Power Dilemma

The largest U.S. power grid operator, PJM, made an alarming announcement on Friday, declaring its inability to meet the expected energy demands.

The organization, which serves a vast territory covering 67 million individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, the South, and the Washington, D.C. area, is now forced to initiate a strategic plan.

This plan involves urging utilities to cut down on energy demand as the grid struggles to cope with rising consumption and ensure sustainable power supply.

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