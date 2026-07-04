PJM's Energy Supply Challenge: A Looming Power Dilemma

The largest U.S. power grid operator, PJM, made an alarming announcement on Friday, declaring its inability to meet the expected energy demands.

The organization, which serves a vast territory covering 67 million individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, the South, and the Washington, D.C. area, is now forced to initiate a strategic plan.

This plan involves urging utilities to cut down on energy demand as the grid struggles to cope with rising consumption and ensure sustainable power supply.