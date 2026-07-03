Sabalenka Dominates Grasscourt Test to Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round

Aryna Sabalenka brilliantly demonstrated her mastery on grasscourts at Wimbledon by defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4, advancing to the fourth round. Previously considered a challenging opponent, Ostapenko's potent shots did not faze Sabalenka, who secured the victory with strategic gameplay and a decisive service game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | If This Was Meant To Be A Tough Test Of Aryna Sabalenkas Grasscourt Pedigree At This Years Wimbledon | Updated: 03-07-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 23:49 IST
Sabalenka Dominates Grasscourt Test to Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her exceptional grasscourt prowess at this year's Wimbledon, defeating Jelena Ostapenko with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory on Friday to advance to the fourth round. This encounter was supposed to test Sabalenka's skill against Ostapenko, who is known for her powerful shots and has two grasscourt titles to her name.

The match featured lightning fast volleys, with Sabalenka maintaining control and securing a decisive lead in the fifth game with a 111 mph ace to close the opening set. Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, managed to save a match point in the second set but ultimately failed to continue her comeback.

Sabalenka, who had rated her previous performances highly, executed a nearly flawless game to overcome a formidable opponent. Her path to victory was secured as she expertly managed Ostapenko's challenges, reinforcing her status as a top contender on the grasscourt.

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