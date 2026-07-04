The Texas Attorney General Announced An Investigation Into Stubhub Inc On Friday

The Texas Attorney General's office has instigated an inquiry into StubHub after receiving numerous complaints that World Cup tickets purchased on its platform never made it to buyers. The resale platform's 'FanProtect Guarantee,' promising replacement tickets or refunds, fell short according to some disappointed customers.

StubHub has declined to comment specifically on the investigation, though a spokesperson emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve ticket transfer issues. While FIFA has dismissed claims of ticketing infrastructure problems, StubHub attributes the difficulties to technical glitches on the governing body's end.

Keen to ensure fans are not left out of the highly anticipated matches, Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to employ all possible measures to hold StubHub accountable. Fans who feel cheated are encouraged to lodge complaints with the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.