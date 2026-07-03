Norway's New Generation: Facing Brazil With No Fear

As Norway gears up to face Brazil in the World Cup Round of 16, the ghosts of 1998 linger in the air when Norway famously triumphed over the then four-time champions. For Brazil, this encounter holds immense pressure, while for Norway, merely reaching this stage marks a success.

Norwegian football legend Kjetil Rekdal, whose penalty secured that historic win, believes that Brazil's winless record against Norway may haunt them. Norway's 1998 triumph is a cherished national memory, and Rekdal suggests Brazil may fear another upset in the upcoming match.

Led by Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Antonio Nusa, Norway's current team boasts talent developed through systematic national efforts. Rekdal credits Norway's sturdy football system for their rise, with confidence stemming not from past victories but from competing at top European levels. Sunday’s game could see history repeat itself, with Norway hopeful for another 2-1 victory.