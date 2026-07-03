World Cup Expansion: Balancing Tradition and Surprises

Experts suggest that expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams heightens the potential for surprises but ultimately favors traditional powerhouses. With a new format that includes an added knockout match, teams must navigate a longer, more demanding tournament. This structural change introduces complexity and uncertainty, giving rise to unexpected outcomes.

Statistics indicate reduced probabilities for elite teams to advance, challenging their dominance. The creative strategies needed in this revised format mean that national team managers focus on energy management over complete domination. Notably, Morocco stands out as the lone non-European or South American squad capable of significantly breaking through.

Despite these changes, experts maintain that this format has not displaced established favorites. Historically strong teams like Spain, England, France, and Argentina remain prime candidates for the title. The unpredictability increases, but the balance of power retains its traditional tilt, emphasizing the ongoing dominance of football’s elite nations.