KZN Premier Praises Peaceful Conduct During Immigration Protests

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has praised residents, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations for ensuring that province-wide protests against illegal immigration remained largely peaceful, while reaffirming the provincial government's commitment to maintaining law and order and addressing the economic concerns raised during the demonstrations.

Peaceful protests highlight democratic responsibility

Speaking after demonstrations held across KwaZulu-Natal on 30 June 2026, Ntuli said the protests tested the province's leadership and security structures but ultimately demonstrated the strength of democratic institutions and responsible public participation. The Premier, accompanied by Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba and newly appointed Director-General Nokuthula Khanyile, commended police and other security agencies for preventing widespread disruption and maintaining public order throughout the demonstrations. He also thanked communities across the province for showing restraint and maturity, saying the conduct of most participants reflected KwaZulu-Natal's commitment to peaceful protest, democracy, and stability.

Police arrest 51 people over criminal activity

Although the protests remained largely peaceful, Ntuli condemned incidents in which some individuals allegedly used the demonstrations to engage in looting, vandalism, and other criminal acts. He welcomed the arrest of 51 suspects linked to these offences, saying the action sent a clear message that criminal behaviour would not be tolerated in the province.

According to the Premier, the demonstrations also brought renewed attention to long-standing socio-economic challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and limited job opportunities. He said the provincial government recognises these concerns and is working on practical measures to improve economic participation for local communities.

Province plans economic initiatives and workplace inspections

As part of its response, the KwaZulu-Natal government will organise a roundtable on local economic development, focusing particularly on opportunities within the spaza shop sector. Ntuli said the initiative is intended to transform public frustration into practical economic opportunities that can benefit residents. The provincial government will also strengthen workplace inspections under Operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla to discourage employers from hiring undocumented foreign nationals for jobs that can be filled by South African citizens.

Concluding the briefing, Ntuli thanked law enforcement agencies, community safety structures, and other stakeholders for their cooperation in protecting residents and visitors during the protests. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding the constitutional right to peaceful protest while maintaining public safety and pursuing programmes that address the province's economic challenges.