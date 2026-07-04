PJM Power Grid: Cutting Down on Energy Demand

The PJM power grid, the largest in the United States, has declared it is unable to fulfill anticipated energy requirements. On Friday, PJM announced plans to manage and reduce the demand for energy in an area encompassing 67 million people, including the Mid-Atlantic, Southern states, and the Washington, D.C. area.

This development emerges amid increasing energy consumption and potential strains on power infrastructure. PJM's strategy involves working closely with utilities to mitigate the potential shortfall, ensuring that energy demands are met responsibly and sustainably.

Citizens and businesses in affected regions are urged to be prepared for possible changes in their energy usage as this plan is implemented to maintain the grid's stability and reliability.