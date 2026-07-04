Justice Department Drops Foreign Case Against Adani

The U.S. Justice Department seeks to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, citing foreign nature, lack of evidence, and agency priorities. The case involved securities fraud allegations related to a bribery scheme. With the decision, the department concludes another high-profile white-collar prosecution during Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Justice Department Said On Saturday It Wants To Drop Charges Against Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Because The Case Is Primarily Foreign | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:47 IST
Justice Department Drops Foreign Case Against Adani
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The U.S. Justice Department announced its intention to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, citing the case's primarily foreign nature, difficulty in proving the charges, and a shift in agency priorities. This decision follows a directive from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis demanding justification for dismissing the charges.

The prosecutors had accused Adani of securities and wire fraud in connection with an alleged bribery scheme involving a solar energy project in India. The new filing argues that the case lacked substantial evidence and was unlikely to succeed in court, especially as it did not involve substantial U.S. interests.

With no criminal organizations or U.S. companies implicated, and no threat to national security, the Justice Department believes pursuing charges is unwarranted. Legal experts note that until Judge Garaufis orders dismissal, the charges technically remain pending against Adani, who has denied any wrongdoing.

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