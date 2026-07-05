Insurgents Intensify Pressure on Mali's Leadership with Coordinated Attacks

On Saturday, insurgents launched a series of coordinated attacks on army positions throughout Mali, intensifying pressure on the landlocked Sahel nation's beleaguered leadership. The assaults stretched from northern towns like Anefis, Aguelhoc, and Gao to Sevare in central Mali and Kenioroba in the south, according to a military statement.

The Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the regional al Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility, with the latter asserting control over at least seven positions. Reuters could not independently verify these claims. The Malian army reported that twenty 'terrorists' were killed in Sevare, alongside casualties among pro-government fighters.

Rocket attacks and explosions were reported in various regions, with heavy gunfire in Gao and Sevare throughout the morning. The situation underscores the ongoing insecurity in Mali, challenging the military leaders who took power in coups during 2020 and 2021, and their promises of improved security.