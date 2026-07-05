Controversy Unfurls at America's 250th Maritime Celebration

The Us Coast Guard Said On Saturday It Had Removed A Vessel Participating In A Parade Of Sailing Ships Celebrating Americas Th Anniversary In New York Harbor For Displaying What It Called Politically Charged Messages As Part Of The Parade Of Sail

The U.S. Coast Guard intervened during America's 250th-anniversary celebrations in New York Harbor by ejecting a vessel for displaying politically controversial messages. The event, featuring a parade of sailing ships, was supposed to remain apolitical as per arrangements by organizing party, Sail4th.

Participants in the nautical parade were required to adhere strictly to guidelines that prohibited the exhibition of political messages during the festivities. The sloop Clearwater, however, breached this agreement by flying banners that did not align with event stipulations.

Despite being contacted by the Coast Guard and given the choice to either remove the political messaging or withdraw from the parade, the owners of the Clearwater opted not to comply, leading to their removal from the event.