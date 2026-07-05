Controversy Unfurls at America's 250th Maritime Celebration
The U.S. Coast Guard removed a vessel from a parade celebrating America's 250th anniversary in New York Harbor. The vessel was disqualified for displaying politically charged messages, defying parade rules set by Sail4th. The owners of the sloop Clearwater refused to comply with orders to remove the content.
The U.S. Coast Guard intervened during America's 250th-anniversary celebrations in New York Harbor by ejecting a vessel for displaying politically controversial messages. The event, featuring a parade of sailing ships, was supposed to remain apolitical as per arrangements by organizing party, Sail4th.
Participants in the nautical parade were required to adhere strictly to guidelines that prohibited the exhibition of political messages during the festivities. The sloop Clearwater, however, breached this agreement by flying banners that did not align with event stipulations.
Despite being contacted by the Coast Guard and given the choice to either remove the political messaging or withdraw from the parade, the owners of the Clearwater opted not to comply, leading to their removal from the event.