Britain Clamps Down on Foreign Political Donations Amid Concerns

In a decisive move to safeguard the nation's electoral integrity, Britain has imposed tighter restrictions on foreign political donations. This development follows a review that identified persistent threats from foreign nations, including Russia, China, and Iran, aiming to meddle with British democracy.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government announced that political candidates must disclose any donations exceeding £2,230 received before becoming a candidate. These funds must be verified as coming from legitimate sources, ensuring that overseas donors meet strict new standards.

Housing Minister Steve Reed emphasized that candidates must prove the origins of their campaign funding. Meanwhile, British citizens abroad face a cap on donations, and crypto contributions are temporarily banned. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party and its financial practices.