Armenia's New Voting Law: Bridging Domestic and Diaspora Dynamics

Armenia's parliament passed a law making it tougher for citizens living abroad to return and vote, aiming to curb foreign influence. The law requires Armenians to have lived in the country for a significant time before voting. The legislation follows reports of Russia's alleged attempts to sway elections using expatriates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Armenias Parliament Passed A Law On Friday That Raises The Bar For Citizens Based Abroad To Be Able To Come Home And Vote | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:51 IST
Armenia's New Voting Law: Bridging Domestic and Diaspora Dynamics
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Armenia's parliament has introduced a groundbreaking law that raises the barriers for citizens residing abroad to return home and cast their votes. The move follows allegations of Moscow attempting to sway last month's elections through its Armenian diaspora.

After successfully securing a win with nearly half of the votes, the Civil Contract party, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, swiftly rolled out the new legislation. The aim is to ensure that only those intimately acquainted with Armenia's challenges are eligible to participate in elections.

The new law has sparked controversy among Armenian civil society organizations, who argue it violates democratic principles. Meanwhile, Moscow denies all accusations of election interference and criticizes the law as an act of 'spymania.'

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