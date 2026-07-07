Deadly Clash in Sinaloa: Naval Forces Repel Attack

A security operation in Sinaloa, Mexico resulted in 10 assailants dead and three arrests following explosive attacks on naval personnel. The incident occurred during flood-monitoring activities by the navy. Three sailors were injured in the attack, with one fatality, and suspects were handed over to prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Security Operation In Mexicos Sinaloa State During The Weekend Left Assailants Dead And Three Others Arrested After An Explosive Device Attack On Naval Personnel Carrying Out Floodmonitoring Work | Updated: 07-07-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 07:37 IST
Deadly Clash in Sinaloa: Naval Forces Repel Attack
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A security operation in Mexico's Sinaloa state over the weekend resulted in the deaths of 10 attackers, authorities reported. The operation was part of flood-monitoring activities, which turned violent following an ambush on naval personnel.

Naval forces, who were tasked with monitoring rivers and dams for potential flood threats, were attacked with explosive devices. The initial assault left three sailors wounded, one of whom later succumbed to injuries, while the other two are reported to be out of danger.

The subsequent attack was repelled by security forces in El Rosario municipality, leading to the deaths of the 10 assailants. Three individuals were apprehended and handed over to prosecutors for a formal investigation, as the state increases security reinforcements, according to official statements.

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