ECLGS 5.0 Delivers ₹1.55 Lakh Crore Credit Support to Businesses

The Centre's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 has gathered strong momentum within weeks of its launch, providing substantial liquidity support to businesses facing financial pressure arising from the geopolitical situation in West Asia. Approved by the Union Cabinet on 5 May 2026, the scheme is helping enterprises secure additional credit while giving lenders greater confidence through government-backed guarantees.

Early figures released by the Department of Financial Services show that the programme is rapidly reaching businesses across the country, with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) emerging as its biggest beneficiaries.

Over four lakh guarantees issued in the first phase

Since the rollout of ECLGS 5.0, financial institutions have issued 4,11,497 guarantees, covering loans worth ₹1,55,229 crore. The scheme provides 100% government guarantee coverage on additional loans extended to MSMEs and 90% guarantee coverage for eligible borrowers in other business categories.

This risk-sharing mechanism has encouraged banks and lending institutions to extend fresh credit to businesses experiencing temporary cash-flow disruptions. The additional funding is intended to help companies continue operations, protect jobs and manage financial pressures created by external economic uncertainties. The strong uptake in a short period indicates that lenders and businesses have responded quickly to the scheme, reflecting the demand for accessible working capital during a challenging period.

MSMEs receive the largest share of support

Small businesses remain the primary focus of ECLGS 5.0. According to official data, 98% of all guarantees issued under the scheme have gone to MSMEs, highlighting the government's emphasis on supporting enterprises that play a vital role in employment generation and economic activity. In value terms, 82% of the total guaranteed amount has also been directed towards the MSME sector. This reflects the continued importance of ensuring that smaller businesses have access to affordable credit during periods of economic uncertainty. By reducing the lending risk for banks, the scheme has made it easier for eligible MSMEs to secure additional financing without placing excessive pressure on financial institutions.

Nationwide awareness drive expands access

Alongside the credit guarantee programme, the Department of Financial Services has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to ensure eligible businesses understand how to benefit from the scheme.

The first phase of the outreach programme was conducted between 20 May and 6 June 2026 across nine locations through the State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs). The initiative brought together the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), the PSB Alliance, banks, industry associations and business representatives to promote the scheme and address implementation issues.

The second phase is currently underway across 10 additional locations, with four programmes already completed. These outreach activities are intended to improve awareness among borrowers while helping Member Lending Institutions implement the scheme more effectively.

The government expects ECLGS 5.0 to continue strengthening India's credit ecosystem by improving liquidity for businesses, particularly MSMEs, and supporting entrepreneurs as they navigate external economic challenges.