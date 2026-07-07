ECLGS 5.0 Delivers ₹1.55 Lakh Crore Credit Support to Businesses

Since the rollout of ECLGS 5.0, financial institutions have issued 4,11,497 guarantees, covering loans worth ₹1,55,229 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:39 IST
ECLGS 5.0 Delivers ₹1.55 Lakh Crore Credit Support to Businesses
Ministry of Finance (Image/FinMin/X) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 has gathered strong momentum within weeks of its launch, providing substantial liquidity support to businesses facing financial pressure arising from the geopolitical situation in West Asia. Approved by the Union Cabinet on 5 May 2026, the scheme is helping enterprises secure additional credit while giving lenders greater confidence through government-backed guarantees.

Early figures released by the Department of Financial Services show that the programme is rapidly reaching businesses across the country, with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) emerging as its biggest beneficiaries.

Over four lakh guarantees issued in the first phase

Since the rollout of ECLGS 5.0, financial institutions have issued 4,11,497 guarantees, covering loans worth ₹1,55,229 crore. The scheme provides 100% government guarantee coverage on additional loans extended to MSMEs and 90% guarantee coverage for eligible borrowers in other business categories.

This risk-sharing mechanism has encouraged banks and lending institutions to extend fresh credit to businesses experiencing temporary cash-flow disruptions. The additional funding is intended to help companies continue operations, protect jobs and manage financial pressures created by external economic uncertainties. The strong uptake in a short period indicates that lenders and businesses have responded quickly to the scheme, reflecting the demand for accessible working capital during a challenging period.

MSMEs receive the largest share of support

Small businesses remain the primary focus of ECLGS 5.0. According to official data, 98% of all guarantees issued under the scheme have gone to MSMEs, highlighting the government's emphasis on supporting enterprises that play a vital role in employment generation and economic activity. In value terms, 82% of the total guaranteed amount has also been directed towards the MSME sector. This reflects the continued importance of ensuring that smaller businesses have access to affordable credit during periods of economic uncertainty. By reducing the lending risk for banks, the scheme has made it easier for eligible MSMEs to secure additional financing without placing excessive pressure on financial institutions.

Nationwide awareness drive expands access

Alongside the credit guarantee programme, the Department of Financial Services has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to ensure eligible businesses understand how to benefit from the scheme.

The first phase of the outreach programme was conducted between 20 May and 6 June 2026 across nine locations through the State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs). The initiative brought together the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), the PSB Alliance, banks, industry associations and business representatives to promote the scheme and address implementation issues.

The second phase is currently underway across 10 additional locations, with four programmes already completed. These outreach activities are intended to improve awareness among borrowers while helping Member Lending Institutions implement the scheme more effectively.

The government expects ECLGS 5.0 to continue strengthening India's credit ecosystem by improving liquidity for businesses, particularly MSMEs, and supporting entrepreneurs as they navigate external economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026