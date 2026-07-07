KZN Promises Action Over Mining Disputes in Amajuba

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has pledged government intervention to address growing tensions between mining companies and traditional leaders in the Amajuba District. The commitment follows complaints from Amakhosi who say mining operations are moving ahead without proper consultation, leaving communities excluded from decisions that directly affect their land and livelihoods.

The issue was discussed during a stakeholder meeting in Dannhauser, where traditional leaders outlined concerns about mining practices and called for stronger protections for traditional authorities.

Traditional leaders demand a greater role in mining decisions

The meeting, led by iNkosi Zwane, brought together Amakhosi from across the Amajuba District, which includes Newcastle, Dannhauser and eMadlangeni, one of South Africa's key coal-mining regions. Traditional leaders said mining companies often begin operations without informing or consulting local leadership, making it difficult for Amakhosi to answer questions from residents seeking accountability.

Inkosi Malambule Gule argued that traditional leaders should be recognised as formal stakeholders during the mining licensing process. He said no mining licence should be approved without direct consultation with the local iNkosi and stressed that environmental damage caused by poorly managed mining activities must be addressed more effectively. The leaders also appealed for greater support to expand agricultural projects, saying limited access to resources has prevented them from developing farming initiatives that could benefit local communities.

Government raises concerns over community benefits

Responding to the issues raised, MEC Buthelezi said he was deeply concerned that existing arrangements with mining companies were not delivering meaningful benefits to traditional councils or surrounding communities.

He said it was unacceptable for companies to extract valuable natural resources while nearby communities saw little return from mining activities. The MEC also encouraged greater unity among traditional leaders, warning against organisations and groups that create divisions within traditional leadership structures. According to Buthelezi, stronger cooperation among Amakhosi will be essential in ensuring communities speak with one voice when engaging with mining companies and government authorities.

Follow-up meeting planned to develop lasting solutions

The MEC said the province would work towards long-term structural and legislative reforms to strengthen the role of traditional leadership in matters involving mining and community development. As part of that process, he committed to convening a broader follow-up meeting involving all Amakhosi in the Amajuba District, family structures, mining companies and relevant government departments. The proposed meeting will seek to develop a transparent and legally binding framework for consultation and engagement, to improve accountability, protect community interests and ensure that future mining activities are carried out in partnership with traditional leaders.