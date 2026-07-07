Om Birla Says India's Spiritual Values Continue to Inspire the World

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that India's ancient civilisational values continue to offer guidance for peace, harmony and ethical living, describing the country's spiritual traditions as a source of inspiration for people across the world. Speaking at the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav and Shri Ram Katha at the Shri Ardhanarishwar Temple in Shri Raghuvanshpuram Ashram, Birla said India's cultural heritage remains deeply relevant in modern times. He noted that the country's traditions of spirituality, yoga and wisdom have encouraged healthy living, moral conduct and spiritual awareness for generations while continuing to shape society's outlook today.

Temples preserve culture and strengthen society

Addressing the gathering, Birla described the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav as more than a religious celebration, saying it is an occasion that reinforces faith, strengthens values and inspires spiritual consciousness.

He said temples have historically played a much broader role than serving as places of worship. According to him, they have functioned as centres of education, charity, public welfare and community service, helping preserve India's cultural heritage while promoting truth, righteousness and social harmony. Birla added that these institutions continue to nurture the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, encouraging compassion, service and unity within society.

Ardhanarishwar symbolises balance and harmony

Explaining the significance of Lord Ardhanarishwar, Birla said the divine form represents the harmonious union of Shiva and Shakti, as well as the balance between Purusha and Prakriti. He said the ideals associated with Lord Shiva's commitment to universal welfare and Goddess Parvati's compassion offer valuable lessons for modern society. These principles encourage people to lead balanced and compassionate lives while promoting respect for both humanity and nature. According to the Lok Sabha Speaker, such values also provide a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive development by reminding people of the importance of harmony in every aspect of life.

Shri Ram's ideals remain relevant for nation-building

Birla also spoke about the enduring relevance of Lord Shri Ram, describing him as the embodiment of righteousness, duty and public welfare. He said Shri Ram Katha continues to inspire people to uphold these ideals while fulfilling their responsibilities towards society and the nation. The narratives also serve as an important medium for passing Indian culture and moral values from one generation to the next. Praising the role of Shri Raghuvanshpuram Ashram, Keshav Priya Gaushala and the temple, Birla said these institutions continue to promote service, moral conduct, cow protection and humanity.

He concluded by saying that the true meaning of Pran Pratishtha extends beyond the consecration of a deity in a temple. It also represents the commitment to establish truth, compassion, service and moral values in everyday life. He expressed confidence that such spiritual and cultural initiatives would continue to strengthen social harmony and contribute to nation-building.