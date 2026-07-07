Centre, Rajasthan Review Progress of Village Development Programmes

The Centre and the Rajasthan government have reviewed the progress of key rural development initiatives, with a strong focus on strengthening village-led planning, improving transparency and accelerating employment generation. Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi to assess the implementation of the Viksit Bharat GRAMG initiative and other rural development programmes.

The meeting highlighted the growing role of Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats in shaping local development priorities and ensuring that public funds are used effectively to improve rural infrastructure and livelihoods.

Village-led planning drives rural development

During the review, both leaders examined the progress made under Gram Sabha-led planning, transparent utilisation of public funds and Rajasthan's Gram Chaupal model, which encourages direct engagement between government representatives and local communities.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government is following a bottom-up approach to development, where planning begins at the village level instead of being imposed from above. Under this system, villagers identify and prioritise projects through Gram Sabha meetings, ensuring that development activities respond to local needs while creating durable community assets.

The Union Minister said Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in implementing the Viksit Bharat GRAMG programme. He noted that village-level planning is expected to facilitate around ₹12,000 crore in annual rural development investments, supporting employment generation while strengthening the rural economy through long-lasting infrastructure.

Rajasthan receives ₹445 crore under Viksit Bharat GRAMG

Chouhan informed the meeting that the Centre has already released ₹445 crore to Rajasthan under the Viksit Bharat GRAMG initiative. Of this amount, nearly ₹200 crore has been utilised. He added that the proposed second instalment of ₹180 crore will be released once the currently sanctioned funds are substantially utilised within the prescribed timelines.

The meeting also reviewed the state's performance under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Irrigation Scheme, with the Union Minister praising Rajasthan for fully utilising its sanctioned allocation within the stipulated period. He said this efficient implementation makes the state eligible for additional financial support in future. Officials also discussed progress under MGNREGA, where expenditure on both wages and material components is being reconciled to improve financial transparency and clear any pending liabilities.

Gram Chaupal model earns praise

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma thanked the Union Government for its continued support, saying centrally sponsored programmes have contributed significantly to employment generation and infrastructure development in rural Rajasthan. He said the state government is giving priority to projects identified through Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats while ensuring that community participation remains central to development planning.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised the Chief Minister's Gram Chaupal initiative, under which Bhajan Lal Sharma personally visits villages, holds separate interactions with women, farmers, youth and public representatives, and spends time assessing local issues before ensuring that concerns are addressed.

According to the Union Minister, this direct engagement demonstrates that rural development and agricultural programmes are being monitored on the ground rather than remaining confined to official records. He said Rajasthan's emphasis on village-based planning, transparent fund utilisation, efficient irrigation programmes and participatory governance has positioned the state as a model for rural development, expressing confidence that these efforts will continue to accelerate the development of villages across the state.