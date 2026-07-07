NATO Strikes $50 Billion Defense Deals Pre-Ankara Summit

A Nato Defence Industry Forum Ahead Of The Alliances Ankara Summit On Tuesday Yielded New Procurement Deals Of At Least Billion

In a significant development precluding the Ankara summit, a NATO defense industry forum has culminated in procurement deals valued at a minimum of $50 billion, according to a NATO official.

The official, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted that the final total of these deals is still under review.

This news comes as the alliance seeks to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing global security challenges.