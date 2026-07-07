NATO Strikes $50 Billion Defense Deals Pre-Ankara Summit
A NATO defense industry forum, held before the alliance's Ankara summit, resulted in procurement deals worth at least $50 billion, as reported by a NATO official. The exact total of these transactions is still under calculation.
In a significant development precluding the Ankara summit, a NATO defense industry forum has culminated in procurement deals valued at a minimum of $50 billion, according to a NATO official.
The official, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted that the final total of these deals is still under review.
This news comes as the alliance seeks to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing global security challenges.
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