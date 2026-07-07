PM Modi Becomes First Indian Leader to Address Indonesia's Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Parliament of Indonesia, describing India and Indonesia as natural partners connected by centuries of shared history, democratic values and maritime links. Speaking in Jakarta during his State Visit, the Prime Minister called for a new phase in bilateral relations based on deeper cooperation in trade, technology, security and regional development.

The address highlighted the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and outlined a shared vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific and the Global South.

Shared heritage forms the foundation of stronger ties

Prime Minister Modi began by thanking President Prabowo Subianto for his presence and Speaker of Parliament Puan Maharani for inviting him to address the Indonesian legislature. Extending greetings on behalf of India's 1.4 billion people, he described India as the "Mother of Democracy" and said both nations are united by democratic traditions and a rich civilisational legacy. He noted that the Indian Ocean has linked India and Indonesia for more than two thousand years through trade, culture, religion and the exchange of ideas.

The Prime Minister also referred to India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Indonesia's national motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity), saying these shared values continue to strengthen relations between the two countries. He added that common historical experiences, shared challenges and similar aspirations make India and Indonesia trusted partners.

Modi proposes Ganga-Mahakam Vision for future cooperation

Highlighting India's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Indonesia's Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, Prime Minister Modi said both countries have an opportunity to work more closely in areas that will shape future economic growth.

He called for stronger collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, food and energy security, digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies. The Prime Minister also proposed a new framework for bilateral engagement called the Ganga-Mahakam Vision, inspired by the historic rivers of both countries. Under this vision, India and Indonesia would deepen their civilisational links, share development experiences, strengthen strategic trust and security cooperation, promote maritime prosperity and work together to amplify the voice of the Global South.

Shared commitment to democracy and the Indo-Pacific

The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to working with Indonesia to support a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, while strengthening cooperation through regional and international platforms. He said closer coordination between the two democracies would contribute not only to bilateral prosperity but also to greater stability and development across the region. The address reinforced the enduring relationship between India and Indonesia while signalling both countries' intention to expand cooperation across political, economic, strategic and cultural sectors under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.