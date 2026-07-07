North West Strengthens Financial Recovery at Kgetleng-Rivier Municipality

The North West provincial government is stepping up efforts to restore the financial health of struggling municipalities, with Finance MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Oageng Molapisi set to engage the Kgetleng-Rivier Municipal Council on a revised implementation strategy for its Financial Recovery Plan (FRP).

The discussion will take place during a special council sitting on Wednesday and forms part of a broader provincial programme aimed at improving municipal finances, governance and service delivery.

Revised recovery strategy targets long-term stability

The engagement is one of several special council meetings being held with municipalities that are implementing mandatory Financial Recovery Plans under Section 139(5)(c) of the Constitution and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

As part of the provincial government's 2026/27 support programme, Mosenogi announced that Financial Recovery Plans are being reviewed and recalibrated to focus on the most critical interventions needed to restore municipal stability.

She said the revised approach concentrates on high-impact recovery measures designed to address the underlying causes of financial distress while helping municipalities move beyond crisis management towards long-term financial and institutional stability.

New oversight measures to improve accountability

During the special council meeting, officials from the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) will present updated Provincial Executive Representative (PER) Terms of Reference.

Councillors will also be briefed on revised reporting procedures, monitoring systems and accountability measures intended to strengthen oversight of the recovery process. The Kgetleng-Rivier meeting follows a similar engagement held at Madibeng Local Municipality last week, where the provincial government introduced the revised PER framework as part of wider efforts to improve governance, financial sustainability and municipal performance.

Province says intervention is corrective, not punitive

Speaking during the earlier Madibeng engagement, Mosenogi said the financial intervention is intended to help municipalities rebuild rather than punish them. She said restoring financial sustainability, strengthening governance and improving service delivery will require the active commitment of both municipal councils and administrative officials.

CoGTA MEC Oageng Molapisi added that the revised Terms of Reference give the Provincial Executive Representative greater authority to provide strategic leadership during the implementation of Financial Recovery Plans. Supported by a multidisciplinary team from CoGTA, the representative will oversee governance reforms, strengthen financial management and expenditure controls, monitor municipal finances, ensure compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act and coordinate the implementation of recovery measures. The provincial government believes the strengthened oversight framework will help municipalities improve financial discipline while creating a stronger foundation for better governance and more reliable public services.