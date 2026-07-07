Jaishankar's Strategic Gulf Outreach: Strengthening Ties with Bahrain and Qatar

In a strategic bid to reinforce bilateral relationships, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Bahrain on July 6-7, 2026. During discussions with key Bahraini leaders, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen its enduring partnership with the Gulf nation. Highlights included audiences with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, among others.

Emphasizing mutual interests, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the robust and friendly ties expected to evolve further. Discussions with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, covered regional and international developments and plans for sectoral cooperation. Jaishankar praised Bahrain's non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for 2026-2027.

During his Gulf tour, Jaishankar also visited Qatar, marking a pivotal step in fortifying strategic alliances. His dialogue with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, revolved around enhancing collaboration in energy security, trade, and strategic investments, underscoring the significant people-to-people connections driving the relationship.