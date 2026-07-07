Devyani Zala's Sprint to Success: Aiming for Asian Games Glory

Athlete Devyani Zala, a 400-meter runner, aims to secure a medal for India at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. After discovering her talent in seventh grade, Zala's athletic journey has been marked by continuous improvement and notable achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:17 IST
Devyani Zala's Sprint to Success: Aiming for Asian Games Glory
Devyani Zala (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Athlete Devyani Zala, who recently secured her spot to represent India at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya this September, is determined to clinch a medal for the nation. The 400-meter runner achieved an impressive time of 53.26 seconds at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, surpassing the Asian Games qualification mark of 53.72 seconds.

In an interview with ANI, Zala expressed her commitment to giving her utmost effort. 'I will give my 100% and get a medal for India,' she declared. Reflecting on her journey, she recalled discovering athletics in seventh grade through Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh school program. Initially inclined towards cricket, a coach recognized her sprinting ability and encouraged her to pursue athletics.

Her father, Mahendra Singh Zala, shared insights into her rise in sports. He noted her consistent success over five years in Gujarat's government sports program, progressing to the Under-23 category. A narrow miss at a medal in Panchkula highlighted her potential, sparking confidence in her future achievements. Zala is now on track, adhering to a rigorous workout regimen, and poised for Asian Games success.

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