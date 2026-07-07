Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran's Top London Envoy Summoned Over Journalist Attack

Britain summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London following the sentencing of two Romanian nationals linked to a violent attack on a journalist. The court declared the attack was backed by the Iranian state, reflecting a pattern of hostile activities threatening UK sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain On Tuesday Summoned Irans Charg Daffaires | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:28 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran's Top London Envoy Summoned Over Journalist Attack
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In a significant diplomatic move, Britain has summoned Iran's highest-ranking diplomat in London after two Romanian nationals received lengthy prison sentences connected to the assault of a journalist.

Acting as agents for Iran, Nandito Badea and George Stana were jailed for their involvement in the 2024 stabbing incident. The court identified the attack as part of Iran's hostile operations on British soil.

This development underscores the ongoing security threat Iran poses to the UK, with calls for Iran to halt such activities that undermine British sovereignty.

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