Former Pemex CEO Detained Amid Abuse Allegations

Former Pemex CEO Victor Rodriguez was detained on Tuesday. A video surfaced in June allegedly showing Rodriguez abusing his wife, leading to his resignation from Pemex. The footage appears to be from a home surveillance system dated March 15, 2026. Rodriguez has expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Pemex Chief Executive Victor Rodriguez Was Detained On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 07:59 IST
Former Pemex CEO Detained Amid Abuse Allegations
Victor Rodriguez

Victor Rodriguez, former CEO of Pemex, was detained on Tuesday, as per Mexico's national arrest register, although the reason for his detention has not been disclosed.

This development follows a June incident when a video surfaced online, purportedly showing Rodriguez involved in a violent act against his spouse, Maria Felicia Jimenez. The video, allegedly from a home surveillance system, carries a timestamp of March 15, 2026, when Rodriguez was still leading Pemex.

Amid the controversy, Rodriguez announced his departure from the state energy company on May 14. He has stated he is willing to cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation. Reuters was unable to reach Rodriguez for comment but noted a statement from an X account linked to Rodriguez indicating he is stepping back from public roles during the ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026