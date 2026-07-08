Former Pemex CEO Detained Amid Abuse Allegations

Victor Rodriguez, former CEO of Pemex, was detained on Tuesday, as per Mexico's national arrest register, although the reason for his detention has not been disclosed.

This development follows a June incident when a video surfaced online, purportedly showing Rodriguez involved in a violent act against his spouse, Maria Felicia Jimenez. The video, allegedly from a home surveillance system, carries a timestamp of March 15, 2026, when Rodriguez was still leading Pemex.

Amid the controversy, Rodriguez announced his departure from the state energy company on May 14. He has stated he is willing to cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation. Reuters was unable to reach Rodriguez for comment but noted a statement from an X account linked to Rodriguez indicating he is stepping back from public roles during the ongoing investigation.