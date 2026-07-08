Former Pemex Chief Victor Rodriguez Detained Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Former head of Pemex, Victor Rodriguez, was apprehended on Tuesday. While details remain sparse, sources indicate the detention stems from domestic violence allegations. An unreleased video reportedly depicts Rodriguez in an abusive altercation with his wife, garnering national attention.

The video, originating from a home surveillance camera, emerged online in June. Rodriguez has since retracted from public duties, asserting his willingness to assist in investigations. His brief tenure at the helm of INEEL ended without official appointment.

Amidst this turmoil, President Claudia Sheinbaum, once allied with Rodriguez, reiterated her commitment to gender equality and the importance of a violence-free society. Sheinbaum signaled a shift towards gender justice upon taking office, stressing women's rights as a priority.