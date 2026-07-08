India's Cryptocurrency Conundrum: Navigating Policy Chaos

In the face of growing uncertainties surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrencies, India's central bank has reiterated its stance favoring policies that lean towards prohibition. This call comes amid warnings from the nation's tax department about the complexities of tracking crypto transactions across international platforms.

Key government agencies in India are advocating for tighter control over virtual digital assets despite the absence of an official policy. Although a 2018 court ruling invalidated a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban, cryptocurrency remains in a legislative limbo, with a 2021 proposal never reaching Parliament. The finance ministry engages in ongoing internal discourse, contemplating a regulatory approach that carefully balances innovation and risk management.

While global counterparts like the U.S., Japan, and Singapore forge ahead with regulatory frameworks, India's unclear stance on cryptocurrency poses questions about future governance. Despite policy ambiguity, nearly 39 million Indians are involved in crypto trades, underlining an urgent need for structured regulation to safeguard financial stability and consumer interests.