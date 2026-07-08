AI Power Play: OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Launch Amid National Security Scrutiny

OpenAI is preparing to release its advanced AI model, GPT-5.6, on Thursday, following a postponement prompted by national security concerns raised by the U.S. government. The delay highlights the growing apprehension surrounding the use of powerful AI technologies.

The U.S. and China are locked in a competitive race to develop state-of-the-art AI systems, which experts say could potentially lead to more sophisticated cyberattacks, especially in sectors with outdated technology. The U.S. government has increased its scrutiny over advanced AI models to prevent misuse by military or intelligence entities from countries like China and Russia.

In response to these concerns, both OpenAI and Anthropic have been making strategic adjustments. Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor, temporarily disabled its leading AI models due to an export control order by the U.S. government. However, OpenAI has now been cleared to launch GPT-5.6 along with models Terra and Luna, offering AI advancements to its vetted partners.